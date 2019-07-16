Jim White: Napoli are willing to beat Arsenal’s £25 million bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

According to Sky Sports News’ transfer expert Jim White (via The Scottish Sun), Napoli are preparing to outbid Arsenal for the signature of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.
The Gunners recently tabled a £25 million offer for the Scotland international, but the Hoops are not happy with the structure of the record-breaking deal, and Arsenal are preparing to improve it.
However, White claims a Celtic insider has told him that Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain in the pursuit of the 22-year-old and are still expected to come in with a stronger bid than the Emirates Stadium outfit.
Missing out on the Hoops star will be a huge blow to manager Unai Emery’s side, and their lack of transfer funds is threatening to ruin their summer plans, with Tottenham Hotspur also planning to beat them to the signature of Saint Etienne’s William Saliba.
The Scottish Premiership giants are ready to let Tierney go having already brought in a replacement, but they will most likely listen to the best offer from his suitors, while the availability of Champions League football at Napoli – currently unavailable at Arsenal – could have a huge say in the defender’s decision.