Jim White: Everton could make a substantial bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

According to @talkSPORT sources, don’t rule out @Everton making a substantial bid for Wilfried Zaha.
— Jim White (@JimWhite) July 24, 2019
Arsenal are keen on the Ivory Coast international, but the Selhurst Park outfit aren’t ready to let him go for anything less than £80 million after selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50 million.
Everton are looking to break into top-six and have demonstrated in the last two summer transfer windows that they can spend big in the market, splashing £45 million and £50 million on the signings of Gylfi Sigurðsson and Richarlison respectively.
With the Gunners not willing to meet Palace’s valuation or even go close, the Toffees look ready to beat them to his signature, and it is beginning to look very likely following the latest report.
Zaha has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League in recent seasons, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United registering interests in him.
Arsenal reckon the 26-year-old can help them finish in top-four next term, and Everton reckon having such a quality winger in their attacking ranks will help boost their chances of going to Europe.
It remains to be seen if the Goodison Park outfit will spend £80 million on one player given their need to strengthen other positions, but snapping up Zaha, ahead of Arsenal, will be a huge statement of intent from them heading into next season.