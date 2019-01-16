Jim White: Celtic eye loan move for Everton midfielder James McCarthy

Celtic have been very active in the January transfer window, with three players having already arrived at the club this month.
Brendan Rodgers is looking to add more players to his ranks as Celtic are aiming to win their third Scottish Premiership title in a row under the former Liverpool manager.
Sky Sports presenter and popular pundit Jim White has said on TalkSport that Celtic are planning to sign at least two more players in January.
One of the players who the club have discussed is Norwegian defender Omar Elabdellaoui, the other one being Everton midfielder James McCarthy.
“My understanding is there’s a recruitment meeting today to discuss two signings Brendan Rodgers would like to make,” he said.
“One is the Olympiakos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui. He plays international football for Norway. Also on the agenda is James McCarthy, a possible loan target from Everton. We’ll see how those develop.”
The Hoops are considering to sign the 28-year-old classy midfielder on loan. The Republic of Ireland international has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park after injury, and Everton would be happy to send him out on loan to get regular games.
Celtic want the central midfielder to bolster their midfield ranks, and McCarthy would be a superb addition. He could offer energy in the middle of the park, and would add significant depth and quality to the side.