Jim McIntyre reacts to Rogic’s goal against Dundee

Celtic picked up a 5-0 win over Dundee earlier in the week and Jim McIntyre has now lavished praise on the Hoops for their performance.
The Dundee boss revealed that Celtic were outstanding in the game but his players should not have given them the space and time to execute their game plan.
McIntyre went on to heap praise on the Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic as well. The Celtic star was excellent in the game and he managed to score a stunning goal as well.
He explained that the Dundee players gave Rogic a few yards of space but that is too much when you are up against a player of that quality.
McIntyre reacted to Rogic’s finish in just six words – ‘What a finish – it is unbelievable.’
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can maintain this form in the upcoming games now. They had a slow start to the season but Brendan Rodgers’ men are firmly back in the title race.