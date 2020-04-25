Jetro Willems says Matty Longstaff is the most talented player at Newcastle United

Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Jetro Willems has named who he thinks is the most talented player at Newcastle United, and fans will be surprised.
The Netherlands international was on a season-long loan at the St. James’ Park before an anterior crucial ligament injury ended his campaign in January.
Willems is currently at home recuperating and is looking forward to returning to action in August.
He was asked during a Q&A session on Twitter who the most talented player at Newcastle is, and he replied thus:
— Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) April 25, 2020
Longstaff, 20, made his Premier League against Manchester United last October, scoring the winner, and has since featured in 11 games across all competitions, scoring two other goals.
The England youth international has just a few months left on the £850-per-week contract he signed in 2018, and while he is yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension, he is said to be keen to do so post-takeover
Newcastle are set to have new owners, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund backing PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers in a £300 million move to buy the club.
An official announcement is expected next month, and it will be interesting to see if the new owners will be keen to hand Longstaff a new contract.