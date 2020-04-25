Jetro Willems says he wants to sign and play for Newcastle United

Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Jetro Willems has sent a come-and-get-me-plea to prospective new Newcastle United owners.
The 26-year-old was at St James’ Park on a season-long loan before an anterior crucial ligament injury ended his campaign in January, and he has since returned to his parent club.
The Magpies brought in Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur as his replacement, but it remains to be seen who will be the club’s first-choice left-back next season with the future of boss Steve Bruce under huge certainty.
With a £300 million takeover on the cards, a new manager has been tipped to replace the current boss, and it remains to be seen if he will be keen on Willems or Rose.
If the Dutchman had his way, he will be at SJP next season, and he has made his intentions clear on Twitter, saying he is ready to sign a permanent deal if the club wants him.
What do you want?
— Ashley Merrington (@ajmerrington) April 25, 2020
To sign and play for NUFC
— Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) April 25, 2020
The two-time Eredivisie winner scored twice and assisted twice in 19 league games for the Toons, and Bruce was starting to contemplate making a permanent move for his signature before injury struck.