Jetro Willems raves about Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin

Former Newcastle player Jetro Willems has heaped praise on Allan Saint-Maximin with a Twitter post.

The official Newcastle Twitter account posted the unveiling video of the winger yesterday and Willems responded with the message: “Big player, and Big respect to him“.





Saint-Maximin has been outstanding for Newcastle since joining them and Willems has played with him when was on loan at the club. It is no surprise that the 26-year-old defender thinks Saint-Maximin is a big player.

The Frenchman has shown that he is capable of playing for bigger teams in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can hold on to their star winger this summer.

Meanwhile, some of the Newcastle fans reacted to Willems’ tweet and urged him to sign for the club permanently this summer.

Willems made quite an impression on them with his performances during his loan spell. His time at the club was eventually cut short because of a serious injury but he is recovering and he will be back in action soon.

Newcastle signed Danny Rose on loan as his replacement and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies go back in for the Dutchman this summer.

Here is how the fans reacted to Willems’ tweet.

