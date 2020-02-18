Jetro Willems open to Newcastle return

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Defender Jetro Willems has refused to rule out a move to Newcastle United next season.
The Dutchman joined the Magpies on loan earlier this season but his season was cut short because of an ACL injury. Newcastle had the option to buy him at the end of this season for a fee of around £12million but that clause won’t be triggered now.
As per the Chronicle, The Magpies will look to bring down the price if they want to sign him permanently.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle bring him back to the club after he has recovered. The player made a good impression under Steve Bruce and he could prove to be a good addition to Newcastle’s defence next season.
Speaking to the Chronicle, he has revealed that he would love to speak to the club about a return next season. He also added that Newcastle felt like home to him.
Furthermore, Willems enjoyed working with Steve Bruce as well. He believes that Bruce’s style of management suits him as a player.
He said: “I told my agent about how it was. He said ‘What was the feeling like when you went back?’ I said straight away that the moment I arrived at the airport ‘It felt like home’. That was it. I think everything about Newcastle felt right: the club, the fans, the competition just suited me.”
“I didn’t speak to anyone about it. The main thing is not my future. Now I’m just focusing on my rehab. I’m not busy with clubs or seeing what’s next. We will see in the next months what happens –they haven’t spoken with me yet. Of course, I would love to speak to Newcastle. I don’t want this to be my final time at the club. Come back next year? Why not?”.
The fans might be keen on the club re-signing Willems as well. He was a key member of the team this season and his departure has weakened the side.
The Dutchman scored crucial goals against Manchester City and Liverpool earlier in the season.
The 25-year-old is expected to return to action in September and it will be interesting to see if he gets his wish in the summer.