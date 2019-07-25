Jesus Vallejo close to joining Wolves

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo.
The 22-year-old is very highly rated in Spain and he is closing in on a move to Wolves apparently.
According to a report from Marca (translated by Sportwitness), Vallejo is one step away from joining the Premier League side.
It will be a loan deal and the move should be finalised in the next few hours.
Vallejo has previously been on loan to Zaragoza and Frankfurt. It will be interesting to see how he does at Wolves now.
The youngster is a tremendous talent and he is expected to develop into a first team player for Real Madrid in future.
The move to Wolves could be ideal for him. He needs more game time and experience. One year in the Premier League could do wonders to his development.
As for Wolves, they will benefit from the deal a lot as well. Nuno wants a centre back and Wolves have been linked with quite a few defenders in the recent weeks.
Vallejo will improve them without costing too much. His loan signing will allow Nuno to improve the other areas of his squad.