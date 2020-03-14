Jesus Garcia Pitarch facing uncertain future at Aston Villa

Aston Villa sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch is facing an uncertain future at the club.
According to The Athletic, there could be a change in the summer regardless of how Aston Villa finish the season.
Some of Jesus Garcia’s signings have not lived up to the expectations this season and it will be interesting to see if the club decide to let him go in the summer.
Aston Villa will be desperate to beat the drop but the coronavirus issue has complicated matters. If the season does not resume, the current league table could be considered final and Villa might not even get the chance to get their campaign back on track.
Alternatively, the season could be considered void and that would allow Villa to remain in the Premier League for another year without having to fight for their survival.
It will be interesting to see what happens. Whatever the case, it is evident that Aston Villa need a change. Whether it is the manager or the transfer strategy, they will have to find some alternatives.
Villa could have signed better players with the money they have spent. They have been overly reliant on the likes of McGinn and Grealish this season. None of their new signings have made a significant impact this season.
The likes of Mings who came in for big money have been inconsistent. Even bargain signings like Guilbert and Drinkwater have not worked out.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa are also looking to bring in Steve Hopcroft who has resigned as West Bromwich Albion’s head of academy recruitment.
Here is what the Villa fans think about the news regarding Jesus Garcia.
good. our “scouting system” has basically been buying anyone a dude in Belgium recommends, players Dean knows, or Spanish players he’s had contacts with
— nathan (@nathankasai) March 14, 2020
Get out! Useless.
— The Stands Of Villa Park (@TheStandsOfVP) March 14, 2020
Finally!
— Terry’s chocolate orange (@TERRYSORANGE5) March 14, 2020
Good. Waste of space.
— David Way (@davidway16) March 14, 2020
i hope it is true 🙏
— Villa Brum Six 🦁 (@Villa18741) March 14, 2020