Jesse Marsch turns down Tottenham offer

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with quite a few managers in recent weeks it seems that they were keen on appointing stop RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch.

However, Kicker claims that Marsch has rejected Tottenham in favour of RB Leipzig and he is set to take over at the German club next season.





Julian Engelmann is heading to Bayern Munich in the summer and Marsch will be his replacement at the German club.

The RB Salzburg is highly rated within the game and he could have been an impressive coup for Daniel Levy and Spurs.

The Londoners are still looking for a quality replacement for Jose Mourinho and it will be interesting to see who they end up appointing.

They have been linked with the likes of Eddie Howe, Brendan Rodgers, Maurizio Sarri and Max Allegri in recent weeks.

Previously it was reported that Nagelsmann is their top target but they have missed out on the German and will have to settle for the backup options now.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the American manager fares at RB Leipzig next season.

Marsch has received a lot of praise for this handling of youth and attractive style of play at RB Salzburg and it remains to be seen whether he can lay down similar foundations at the Bundesliga club now.

Meanwhile, Alasdair Gold from Football London claims that Spurs will announce their new manager before the end of the season.

Understand Spurs are aiming to announce their next manager before the end of this season. So just over three weeks to get that done and dusted. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 28, 2021

