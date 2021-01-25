Jesse Lingard awaiting Manchester United decision over possible loan exit

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard is waiting to find out whether the club’s hierarchy are willing to loan him out amid interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion, The Telegraph reports.

The England international has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting last winter and he is currently out-of-favour under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





Lingard has managed only 179 minutes of playing time over the course of the 2020/21 campaign and has yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Red Devils. He has made the bench in just four top-flight games this term.

According to The Telegraph, Solskjaer has reluctantly accepted to Lingard’s transfer request and the attacker is now waiting to receive the green light from the club’s board to secure a loan move.

Newcastle United, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United are among the sides interested, and Lingard is said to have the preference to remain in England rather than pursue a move overseas due to personal reasons.

SL view:

Lingard’s career has been on a downward curve over the past 18 months where he has barely made an impact with the opportunities offered to him.

However, it can also be said that he has not handed regular playing time such that he can find the cohesion with his teammates and revive his form from the 2017/2018 season.

The attacker bagged 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions during that campaign which made him a regular starter for England at the World Cup.

Among the clubs interested, West Ham may be the least likely to sign him this month, suppose he is given the go-ahead to secure a loan move.

The Hammers recently sanctioned the permanent exit of Sebastien Haller and they may prioritise a new striker before the transfer window closes.

Elsewhere, Newcastle, Sheffield and West Brom have all been in a poor run of league form and could do with more creativity in the final third.

The Blades and Baggies are facing a real fight to avoid relegation and they are in need of attacking reinforcements this month, who can make an instant impact.

The Magpies are safe at the moment with a seven-point gap to the drop zone, but have been in a free-fall with just two points gained from the last eight games.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com