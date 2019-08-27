Jerzy Dudek believes Rangers boss Steven Gerrard with replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has exceeded all expectations at Ibrox, and he could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool if and when the German boss decides to end his tenure.
The Liverpool boss has recently hinted that he could leave the Merseyside club at the end of his contract.
Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and is currently contracted to the club until 2022.
Former Liverpool goalkeeper and club hero Jerzy Dudek believes that the Gers boss Steven Gerrard is not only the ideal candidate but the ‘only candidate’ to replace Klopp at Anfield.
Gerrard has guided Rangers to three consecutive wins at the start of the new Scottish Premiership season, and there is a belief among the fans that the Ibrox club can challenge Celtic all the way for the title this term.
Dudek has admitted that he is impressed with the progress Rangers have made under Gerrard in such a short time. However, he feels that Gerrard would return to his boyhood club to succeed Klopp when the former Borussia Dortmund manager leaves the post.
“When I was in Liverpool recently, it was no secret that Steven is the man and indeed, only candidate for replacing Klopp when he decides his time at Anfield is over,” Dudek told Przeglad Sportowy, cited by the Daily Record.
“Everyone knows that sooner or later the great captain will return.”
Liverpool fans will be hoping for Klopp to stay at the club for a long time and build a legacy like what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United.
However, the Reds fans will be pleased to see Gerrard returning to Anfield. In a few years time, Gerrard will be more accomplished as a manager and would be in a good position to take charge of his old club.