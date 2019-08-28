Jermaine Jenas worried about Harry Kane’s Tottenham form

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has highlighted Harry Kane’s dip in form this season.
Despite managing to score two goals in three league games, the England international hasn’t been at his best.
His link up play has been below par and he is clearly lacking in sharpness.
After the defeat against Newcastle United, Jenas said to BBC (via HITC): “Harry Kane has been really poor as yet. He got his two goals [against Aston Villa] to dispel the talk of the August situation. But the facts are he didn’t do much against [Manchester City] or Villa in terms of his general play and he didn’t against Newcastle either.”
There is no doubt that Kane is a far better player than he has shown so far. It will be interesting to see if he manages to bounce back in the coming weeks.
Tottenham have struggled in the attack in all of their league games so far and they could use an in-form Harry Kane in the coming weeks.
Apart from his goalscoring, Kane is quite good with his link up play and passing. So far he hasn’t shown those qualities.
Pochettino will be hoping for improvement when his side takes on Arsenal in the North London Derby this weekend.