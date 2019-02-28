Jermaine Jenas urges Tottenham to sign David Brooks

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has urged the club to sign David Brooks.
The young attacking midfielder has been very impressive for Bournemouth since joining them in the summer from Sheffield United.
Brooks has been a key source of creativity for Eddie Howe’s side and he has shown that he has the ability to play for a top club.
Jenas believes Brooks could be a quality signing for Pochettino’s side even though he is likely to cost a lot of money.
He said to Goal: “I think there are a few teams that will want him regardless of how young he is. Bournemouth will be asking for a lot of money for him. He scores great goals and gets assists, but those are the easy things to spot. I love the way he receives the ball, the way he takes the ball in pressurized areas, his technique and his mentality. He has got an excellent temperament. He is strong and he can mix it with players who get nasty with him. All these things mix in to create a top player which I think he is growing into; he has all these attributes. Scoring goals and getting assists come naturally to him so he is definitely a contender for Young Player of the Year. We’re talking huge money for him, I think because he is a good player and they know what he will build into. Dele [Alli] did it, quite smoothly, Raheem [Sterling] did it at Liverpool, and I did it when I went to Newcastle. Young players have the ability to be fearless when they go to a top club and play well. David Brooks will hopefully go somewhere like Tottenham; I think that’s a perfect fit for him. He’s also the perfect fit for the club. He would get game time so it would be nice to see him at Tottenham.”
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the £50m rated midfielder at the end of this season. He is one of the most talented young players in England right now and the Cherries will demand a premium if Spurs come calling.
The 21-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. His versatility will give Spurs some much-needed depth as well as tactical flexibility.
In theory, he should be a tremendous addition for Spurs will have to smash their transfer record to convince Bournemouth.