Jermaine Jenas slams Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa

Jermaine Jenas has slammed Marcelo Bielsa for sending spies to Derby County’s training ground.
The Leeds United manager confirmed yesterday that he had sent spies to watch the Rams’ training sessions as it is not illegal.
Jenas said to BBC Radio (via HITC) that it is disgusting behaviour and Bielsa should consider stopping it.
The Argentine has been using that method to get a lowdown on his opponents since 2002 and Jenas claims that it is cheating and out of order.
The BBC pundit added Bielsa’s methods could have negative implications on the team.
He said: “Its disgusting. It’s out of order. I don’t see how it doesn’t have any negative implications on the team. It’s not the right thing to do, he needs to stop doing it. The bottom line of it is he’s cheated.”
The FA are currently investigating the matter and it will be interesting to see if Leeds are punished for it.
Having said that, there are no laws against spying training sessions.
Marcelo Bielsa is known for his unique methods of coaching and this just seems a part of it.
Leeds managed to beat Derby County 2-0 at home last night and the away side won’t be too happy with the situation.