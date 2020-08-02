Jermaine Jenas replies Jermaine Pennant as ex-Arsenal man trolls Tottenham Hotspur

Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant has trolled Tottenham Hotspur after the Gunners won the FA Cup at the expense of Chelsea yesterday.

While Spurs finished above Arsenal in the Premier League for the fourth campaign in a row, they ended another season without silverware again, with their last one being the League Cup in 2007–08.





Pennant was happy that his former rivals’ wait for a trophy has stretched into another season, mocking them and Jermaine Jenas thus on Twitter:

@jjenas8 spurs done well this season 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 you’re lots cabinets his Empty 😂🤣🤣🤣even tho finish above the gunners 😁 — Jermaine Pennant (@pennant83) August 2, 2020

While the message the former Gunners forward was trying to pass across can be understood, its construction wasn’t particularly top-notch and former Spurs star Jenas has replied him thus:

Can you please translate this into English pal👍🏽 https://t.co/I3q9VjmfaF — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) August 2, 2020

Tottenham have qualified for next season’s Europa League after finishing the Premier League in sixth place, but they won’t be going straight into the group stages after Arsenal’s FA Cup victory denied them of that chance.

The Gunners have landed that spot instead and Spurs will now have to enter the competition at the second qualifying round and play an extra three games before making it to the group stages.

Jose Mourinho’s side will need to scale the second qualifying round, third qualifying round and play-off round if they are to feature in the main Europa League competition next term, with Wolverhampton Wanderers entirely missing out.