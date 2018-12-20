Jermaine Jenas reacts to Tottenham’s derby win over Arsenal

Former midfielder Jermaine Jenas has reacted to Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the League Cup last night.
Goals from Son and Dele Alli secured Tottenham’s place in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup last night. They will take on Chelsea in the next round.
The BT Sport pundit tweeted that Spurs were the best team on the pitch by a long distance and he has also sent out a message to Daniel Levy.
Jenas has urged the Tottenham chairman to hold on to manager Mauricio Pochettino.
His tweet read:
Massive performance @SpursOfficial best team by a mile! Daniel you better not let this guy leave #kingpoch
— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) December 19, 2018
The Argentine has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job since Jose Mourinho’s sacking. Apparently, he is the top candidate to take over in the summer.
Tottenham fans will be feeling the same way and it will be interesting to see if the club can hold on to Pochettino beyond the summer.
The Argentine has done a fantastic job with the Londoners so far and losing him would be a catastrophic blow.