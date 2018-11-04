Jermaine Jenas reacts to Hugo Lloris’ display vs Wolves

Tottenham picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolves in the Premier League last night.
Goals from Harry Kane, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura had given the visitors a 3-0 lead but the home side got back into the game with two penalties in the second half.
Spurs did well to hold on to their one goal advantage and secure a valuable point away from home.
Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has now heaped praise on the club captain Hugo Lloris for his performance against Nuno’s side.
Lloris has been quite poor in the recent weeks but he was the difference maker against Wolves last night. The Frenchman produced a few wonderful saves to keep the home side at bay.
Jenas wrote on his Twitter account that Spurs would not have won the game without Lloris. He also mentioned that he has been critical of the Frenchman recently but Lloris has responded to his critics with a superb performance now.
His tweet read:
I’ve been critical of Hugo loris of late but without his performance tonight spurs don’t win that game, brilliant performance from him. COYS!!!
— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) November 3, 2018