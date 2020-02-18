Jermaine Jenas raves about Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has heaped praise on the Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.
The popular pundit believes that Grealish should be a part of England’s Euro 2020 squad based on his performances this season.
He also added that the Villa star is currently better than the current crop of English attacking midfielders – Alli, Mount and Maddison.
During BBC MOTD 2, Jenas said (cited by HITC): “He’s got to be [in the EURO 2020 squad]. It’s got to that point now where it’ll be embarrassing if he’s not in the England squad. We’re talking about Mount, Maddison, Dele Alli, he’s the best of the bunch. As we speak today, he’s the best of them all.”
Grealish has been in fantastic form for Dean Smith’s side this season and Jenas’ claims are certainly not wide off the mark. The midfielder has outperformed the likes of Mount and Alli in the Premier League.
As far as James Maddison is concerned, the Leicester City star has been quite impressive as well and it would be hard to pick who has been the better of the two.
Having said that, Grealish plays for a much weaker side and he has been carrying Aston Villa almost all by himself.
If he manages to guide Aston Villa to Premier League safety this year, it would be quite an achievement for him.
Grealish has 9 goals and 6 assists to his name in all competitions this season.