Jermaine Jenas praises Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Jermaine Jenas has told BBC Sport that Tanguy Ndombele is playing regularly for Tottenham Hotspur this season because he is doing what Jose Mourinho wants him to.

The former Tottenham midfielder, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has been impressed by the performances of the 23-year-old France international midfielder so far this season.





Jenas told BBC Sport: “Ndombele is another one in that bracket. I watched him play for Lyon against Manchester City in 2018 and, with his technical ability, intelligent passing and physical power, he always had the potential to be one of the very best, he just took time to adjust to what Mourinho asks for.

“I think when Mourinho comes into a club, he gives the players a framework and says ‘this is what I want. If you do it, you will become better. If you want to do your own thing, you won’t play for me’.

“That broke down with Ndombele last season, which is why he was in and out of the team, but he is applying himself now and doing exactly what Mourinho asks. Now he’s a starter, week-in week-out, and in the first hour against City on Saturday he was the key component for Tottenham’s gameplan.”

Important player for Tottenham Hotspur

Ndombele is a very good midfielder who took a while adjusting to the Premier League last season.

The Frenchman has made 12 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The 23-year-old also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs during the 2019-20 campaign, providing two assists in the process.

So far this season, Ndombele has scored one goal and provided one assist in nine league matches, and has played 79 minutes in the Europa League.

Ndombele has formed a good relationship with summer signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and the Frenchman is able to play his natural game and able to drove forward rather than play just a defensive role.

Tottenham are doing well at the moment, both in the Premier League and in the Europa League.

While Spurs are at the top of the Premier League table, the North London club are on the verge of progressing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.