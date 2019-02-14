Jermaine Jenas lavishes praise on Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas seemed delighted with Jan Vertonghen’s performance against Borussia Dortmund last night.
Spurs picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over the German giants in the first leg of the knockout round thanks to goals from Son, Vertonghen and Llorente.
Jenas took to Twitter to share his reaction on the Belgian defender’s performance.
His tweet read:
What a complete performance by super Jan Vertonghen 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7MqL3MG1NN
— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) February 13, 2019
Vertonghen was imperious last night and it was easily one of his best ever displays for the Londoners.
The experienced Tottenham star had to play left back all night because of injuries to Rose and Davies but he seemed quite comfortable in defence as well as going forward.
He also managed to score a crucial goal for his side on a big night.
Vertonghen has been a key player for Spurs over the years and fans will be delighted to see him back at his best.
If he continues to perform at this level for the remainder of the season, he could inspire Spurs to a really strong finish.