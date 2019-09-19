Jermaine Jenas comments on Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder turned popular football pundit Jermaine Jenas has criticised Christian Eriksen for his performance against Olympiakos.
Spurs threw away a two-goal lead and were forced to settle for a point in their Champions League Group B opener in Greece on Wednesday night.
Eriksen, whose future at Spurs remains uncertain, was very poor during the game and came under strong criticism from the fans and pundits.
“He’s unrecognisable tonight. He’s had a couple of moments where the manager has had a look and you can tell he’s thinking we need to get him off here,” Jenas said on BT Sport 2.
“You have bad games as players, he has had many great games for Tottenham over the years but he’s sticking out like a sore thumb with how bad he is playing tonight.
“He’s getting the simple things wrong and that’s the worrying thing. He just looks shattered.”
The 27-year-old lost possession more times against Olympiacos (22) than any other player on the pitch, which shows how wasteful he was.
Eriksen has started in three Premier League games this season, and further two have come from the bench.
Over the years, the Danish international has proved his class for Tottenham. However, he has started the season poorly, and against Olympiakos, he was simply awful.
It is indeed a surprise that he lasted the full 90 minutes. He couldn’t find his passing radar on the night and gave the ball away cheaply on multiple occasions.
While it remains unclear whether Eriksen will stay at Spurs beyond the January transfer window or next summer, the Danish midfielder must rediscover his old form quickly if he wants to keep his place in the side.