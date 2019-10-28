Jermaine Beckford says Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla divides opinion

Kiko Casilla has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Leeds United this season, but the Spaniard divides opinion among the fans.
The 33-year-old has featured in every game for Leeds this season and has done reasonably well so far.
Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford said on Sky Sports that he was impressed with performance of the Spaniard during the Whites’ Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday.
Leeds United failed to go top of the table as they managed a goalless draw against Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.
Beckford was impressed with his display and praised him highly. However, he believes that Casilla takes unnecessary risks.
Beckford said about Casilla on Sky Sports Football (2:39pm, October 26, 2019): “He’s somebody who definitely divides opinion. I like him. I think he’s very lively. I’d just like him to be a little less crazy if I’m honest. He takes a couple of chances when he’s being closed down by forwards when he’s defending.
“Ultimately, he offers you the experience. He’s a big boy. And you can’t help but respect what he’s done and where he’s been. And that’s one of the reasons why he’s as good as he is.”
Casilla brings experience
Beckford is absolutely spot on with his assessment. The Spaniard is a vastly experienced goalkeeper, having played for La Liga and European giants Real Madrid.
He, like many other Spanish goalkeepers, is very good at stopping shots. He is confident on the ball, and is good at distribution. However, he does take some unnecessary risks inside his own penalty area, and this is something he must control.
Leeds United are one of the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League this season. The Whites find themselves level on points – 25 points from 14 games – with second-placed Preston North End and only two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.