Jermaine Beckford says he would love to sign Lionel Messi for Leeds United

Jermaine Beckford has said on Twitter that he would love to bring Barcelona forward Lionel Messi to Leeds United.

The former Leeds striker made the comment on the social networking site during a Q&A session, as shown below.





Leo Messi — jermaine beckford (@jermainebecks83) August 17, 2020

Unlikely Leeds United transfer

It is hard to see Messi leave Barcelona for Leeds in the summer transfer window despite the presence of his Argentine compatriot Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

True, Leeds are a massive club and are back in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, but the Whites will not be able to come up with the wages of the Argentina international or pay the huge transfer fee that Barca would demand.

Excitement for Leeds United fans

However, there are still enough reasons for Leeds fans to be excited about the upcoming new season.

The Whites have not featured in the top flight of English football since 2004, and the Elland Road faithful will be looking forward to matches against the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds, though, do need to sign players in the summer transfer window, especially a striker.