Jermaine Beckford raves about Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Former Leeds United striker and club icon Jermaine Beckford has showered praise on Whites striker Patrick Bamford.

While speaking on talksport, Beckford has claimed that Leeds have been the best footballing side in the Championship this season.

He has also claimed that Bamford has done well in 2019/20 and that the 26-year-old striker has enjoyed a ‘phenomenal season’ for Leeds.

⚽️ “Leeds have been the best footballing side in the league.” 👏 “In my opinion, Patrick Bamford has had a phenomenal season.” 💪 “Without him being the focal point Leeds don’t make as many chances.”@Patrick_Bamford has been crucial for #LUFC, insists Jermaine Beckford. pic.twitter.com/JzyzqwHzdX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 8, 2020

Leeds United are top of the Championship table and are firm favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League next season.

Although Marcelo Bielsa’s side are yet to hit the top gear since the restart, they have done just enough to pick up valuable points.

The likes of West Bromwich Albion and Brentford have also played some exquisite football at times this season. But Leeds have played a really eye-catching football under the Argentine, and have maintained consistency in their performance throughout the long campaign.

Bamford has scored 15 goals in the Championship this season and he is the club’s top scorer.

But at the same time, he has faced a lot of criticism from the Leeds fans this season. Bamford can be very frustrating to watch at times because he misses loads of opportunities to score.

Having said that, he is central to Bielsa’s plans. He works extremely hard and brings a lot more to the table than just scoring goals.

However, Leeds should be looking to sign a better striker than Bamford in the summer if they secure promotion to the Premier League.