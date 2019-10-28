Jermaine Beckford raves about Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah

Jermaine Beckford has showered praise on Eddie Nketiah for his performance against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship clash on Saturday.
Nketiah came on as a substitute against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday at Hillsborough. Leeds missed a golden opportunity to move to the top of the table as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
The 20-year-old, who joined Leeds during the summer on loan from Arsenal, has impressed heavily in cameo roles for the club.
While many fans have urged Marcelo Bielsa to start him, the Argentine has stuck with Patrick Bamford as his first-choice striker.
Nketiah failed to make a significant impact during the game but former Leeds star Beckford was impressed with the youngster. In fact, he was pleasantly surprised with his performance.
Beckford said on Sky Sports Football (2:45pm, October 26, 2019): “I thought he did very well. Again, he impressed. His movement was very good. His strength was very, very good.
“It was surprising if I’m honest with you. I didn’t think he was as strong as he is. He held off a lot of the defenders. He dropped the shoulder, he got about the pitch, he made good passes, and he was very good.”
Should Bielsa start with Eddie Nketiah?
Nketiah may not have scored against Wednesday, but he did put up a decent performance.
Whenever Nketiah has been called upon, he has always delivered. Bielsa has hailed him as a ‘great’ striker, but the Argentine is very rigid with his tactics and philosophy.
He feels that Bamford works extremely hard and creates chances for others. He brings a lot more to the team. On the other hand, he understands that Nketiah is a natural finisher who can win you games.