Jermaine Beckford comments on Leeds striker Eddie Nketiah

Former Leeds United striker and club legend Jermaine Beckford has showered heaps of praise on youngster Eddie Nketiah.
The 20-year-old, who joined Leeds during the summer transfer window from Arsenal on loan, has settled in nicely at the Yorkshire club.
The youngster has scored four goals already and has quickly become a favourite among the Leeds fans.
Nketiah has made two starts in cup games, but he is yet to start in the Championship. All of his four appearances have come from the bench, but he still managed to score two goals.
The youngster came on from the bench during Leed’s Championship clash against Barnsley and made an immediate impact, bagging a goal for himself.
Beckford is highly impressed with Nketiah’s movement and the confidence he carries with him.
“He’s full of energy, full of beans, his movement is fantastic, not to mention his confidence in front of goal and his confidence levels, for someone so young,” said Beckford to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
However, he believes that Nketiah must be wondering what more he can do to get into the starting line-up as Marcelo Bielsa keeps on picking Patrick Bamford, who is also enjoying a fine form at the moment.
“But as amazing as it is for the team and the guys individually, on a personal level Eddie has got to be thinking what more can I do?
“The boss is looking at it from a different perspective, he’s winning games – what he’s doing at the moment is working.
“You don’t want to change a winning side but you don’t want to frustrate important players.”
Leeds are currently top of the Championship table and are one of the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League this season.
Nketiah is an exciting young talent, and he will get regular opportunities. Bielsa will definitely give him a start in the Championship as he will be rotating the squad at some point during the season.