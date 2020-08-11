Jermaine Beckford asks Ben White to demand for Brighton exit in order to join Leeds United

Leeds United badly want to bring Ben White back to Elland Road on a permanent basis after his brilliant loan spell last term.

The Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back played every minute of the Whites Championship campaign, helping them to keep 22 clean sheets and weighing in with a goal and an assist.





White’s impressive campaign is one of the reasons why Leeds are finally back in the Premier League after 16 years, and he has attracted both Liverpool and Chelsea as a result.

Brighton boss Graham Potter wants the 22-year-old in his squad next season, and the Seagulls are refusing to do business with Leeds.

White would love to continue his career under head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, and former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford has asked him to demand for an exit from Brighton.

“He can appeal directly to the manager and owners, if he wants to leave Brighton and go to Leeds he can appeal to them on a personal level and say: ‘Listen, I’ve really enjoyed my time here but I really enjoyed myself when I was over [at Leeds], is there any way we can make this happen?’,” Beckford said on talkSPORT (via Express)

“Because he’s done so well and he’s got used to playing a certain way of football as well which is Marcelo Bielsa’s way at Leeds, it suits him perfectly. He’s a ball player, he’s very comfortable on the ball. He can play centre back or holding centre-midfield.

“Either one he’s super-comfortable with, super-confident but I want to see him in a Leeds shirt. I’m sorry to all our Brighton fans out there, if he does end up staying at Brighton, he will end up being an unbelievable football player.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and Leicester City have also been linked with White, and Brighton might be willing to sell if a £40 million bid is tabled.

That will effectively rule Leeds out of the race, and they might have to look elsewhere for the ball-playing centre-back they desire.