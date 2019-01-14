Jermain Defoe’s arrival could mean tactical change for Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hinted that Jermain Defoe’s arrival could signal a tactical change at the club.
The Ibrox outfit could go with two strikers upfront from now on.
Gerrard said: “It’s so exciting to have the options because we haven’t really had that. We’ve only really had one or two ways of playing and we’ve tended to stick with that. When we use Jermain, if we use him with another forward, everyone else will maybe have to adapt and evolve”.
Morelos has been the one leading the line for Rangers more often this season and Defoe is likely to partner him in attack.
The former England international is a proven goalscorer and he will share the goalscoring burden with Morelos.
Rangers have struggled to break down deep defences at times this season and Defoe will help in that regard.
It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the Scottish League quickly now. Defoe has not played a lot of football this season and he will need to regain his match fitness and sharpness.
If he manages to make an instant impact, Rangers could give Celtic a run for their money. The Ibrox outfit are firmly in the title race and they will be hoping to go all the way.