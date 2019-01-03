Jermain Defoe will be a superb signing for Leeds United

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer blog, 03/01/19 – 00:47), Championship clubs – Leeds and Sheffield United are considering a move for former England striker Jermain Defoe.
The 36-year-old has struggled for regular games at AFC Bournemouth, and has dropped down the pecking order at the club. He will be allowed to leave, and a loan deal is in the offing.
Defoe, who scored 142 goals in 360 games during his best years at Tottenham, has managed four appearances this season as a substitute.
There is no doubt that Defoe will score goals for fun in the Championship but his wages could be a big problem. He is currently on just over £100k-a-week at Bournemouth, although two clubs can fork out a deal if it is a loan move.
Defoe is at the fag end of his career, and he has to accept that he won’t be a regular starter for any top club. Leeds are top of the table and are chasing promotion at the moment, and this could tempt him to consider a move to Elland Road in January.
He is one of the best Premier League strikers ever, and is capable of scoring goals even at this age. He will add immense quality to the side, and could play a monumental role in Leeds’ promotion hunt.