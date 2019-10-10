Jermain Defoe wants to secure permanent Rangers move

Rangers are currently top of the Scottish Premiership after winning seven and losing one of their opening eight games of the campaign.
The Light Blues currently hold a two-point lead over Celtic, and they have the striking duo of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe to thank for their impressive start.
Both have bagged 14 league goals between them thus far, and should they keep up their prolific forms until the end of the season, Rangers have a huge chance of finally pipping the Hoops to the Premiership title.
The Colombian has bagged five goals, while the English veteran currently tops the charts with nine goals.
Defoe is currently on loan at Ibrox from English Premier League side Bournemouth, but he has once again reiterated his desire to sign a permanent deal.
“Hopefully, at some point something will happen,” the 37-year-old told Sky Sports (via The Scottish Sun).
“I want to stay. I want to stay because it’s a great club and I’ve known about Rangers since I was a kid.”
The Gers striker arrived in January on an 18-month loan deal, ending last season with eight goals in 17 league appearances.
Defoe has now scored 20 times in 34 games for Rangers, and he is proving he is far from finished despite his age.
His experience has come very handy, and he is more than just a quality back-up to Morelos.
The Light Blues can’t afford to lose such a striker anytime soon, and handing him a permanent deal should be top of their plans.
With the Colombian likely to leave next summer, Rangers need to hold on to Defoe and bring in another quality finisher.
His presence and input could make all the difference in the Premiership title race.