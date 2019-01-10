Jermain Defoe sends out a message to Rangers fans

Former England international Jermain Defoe joined Rangers on an 18-month loan deal earlier this month.
The player has already joined up with his new teammates in Tenerife for the winter training camp.
Defoe has now posted a few images of him in action in a Rangers shirt and he also sent out a three-word message to the fans on his Twitter account.
His tweet read: “Getting to work”.
Getting to work… 🎯💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/KHyYHJFbBO
— Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) January 9, 2019
The fans will be excited to see their January signing in action and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to Scottish football now.
There is no doubt that Defoe is a top quality player who has done it at the highest level. He should be able to make an instant impact.
Rangers fans will have massive expectations from the seasoned forward and he could prove to be vital in the title race. If the Ibrox outfit are to win the Championship, Defoe needs to be firing all cylinders for the remainder of the season.
Gerrard has played with Defoe for England and he will be hoping to get the best out of his new signing now.