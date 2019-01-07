Jermain Defoe sends out a message after Rangers move

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Jermain Defoe on an 18-month loan deal.
✍️ #RangersFC are today delighted to confirm that Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) has joined the Club on an 18 month loan subject to international clearance: https://t.co/6et0OGyOI7 pic.twitter.com/YEYdtUhzqZ
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 6, 2019
The former England international is proven goalscorer at the top level and he will be looking to make his mark in Scottish football now.
Rangers needed to bring in another striker in order to share the goalscoring burden with Alfredo Morelos and Defoe should prove to be a cracking addition.
The 36-year-old will bring a lot of experience and leadership into the dressing room. The fans will be hoping for an immediate impact from their new January signing.
Rangers are in the title race right now and Gerrard will hope that Defoe can lead the side to glory this season.
The striker seems upbeat about those chances as well.
After having completed his move, Defoe tweeted:
Let’s bring that trophy home, boss… 🙏🏼🏆 pic.twitter.com/QJ59ayIDlm
— Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) January 6, 2019
The fans will be delighted to see the ambition from their new signing. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the league quickly now.