Jermain Defoe says Rangers lack consistency

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has come under criticism after the Gers were eliminated from the Scottish FA Cup by Aberdeen at Ibrox on Tuesday.
The Gers are already behind league leaders Celtic by eight points in the Scottish Premiership and their chances of toppling them are very slim.
Although, Rangers have done well to close the gap with Celtic in Gerrard’s first season at the club, supporters have every right to be left disappointed after the early promise.
Rangers January signing Jermain Defoe has backed his manager saying Gerrard is constructing a solid foundation at Ibrox, and that the team is going places under him.
The former Sunderland striker firmly believes that the club is heading in the right direction, and despite the obvious frustration, everyone must understand that any rebuilding process takes time.
Defoe has pointed out where Rangers have struggled badly this season, citing lack of consistency as the factor of concern.
“Consistency is probably the biggest thing in football at any level,” said Defoe to the Scottish Sun.
“To be consistent, to win the next game and the next and so on, to put in performances that are going to win you football matches.
“You can’t always play well, but it’s to have that mentality to try to win every match you play in, no matter what else happens.
Indeed, Defoe has a point here. There have been occasions this season where Rangers have won four or five games in a row, and then they have dropped points at a stretch. This is one area where Gerrard should rectify next season.