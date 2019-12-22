Jermain Defoe says he wants to be at Rangers next season

Glasgow Rangers striker Jermain Defoe wants to be at Ibrox next season.
The Gers striker has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he plans to stay at the Ibrox club beyond the end of the season.
The 54-times capped England striker joined Rangers on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth in January 2019. He will stay at Ibrox till the end of the season.
He has said that he is enjoying himself at Rangers and has expressed his desire to be at Ibrox next season.
Defoe told The Scottish Sun: “I’m on loan so my situation is different. But hopefully it will be sorted out and I can enjoy this season and we can achieve something special together. Then I can look forward to next season. It’s a special club to play for.”
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve not thought about going anywhere else. It’s a massive club. At this stage of my career, it’s about football and you can see I love it here.”
The former Sunderland striker has mainly played as a second fiddle to Alfredo Morelos. However, he has established himself as a key player in Steven Gerrard’s side.
Defoe has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, and Gerrard has admitted recently that he wants the England striker to continue at Rangers.
He is a top-class striker and a proven goalscorer. Despite his age, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker is a valuable option in the team.
Defoe is still very sharp and is contributing a lot to the side. Furthermore, he is a model professional, and young Rangers players can learn a lot from him.