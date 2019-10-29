Jermain Defoe says he doesn’t know how close he is to agreeing a new Rangers contract

Rangers secured a 2-1 win over Motherwell at the weekend to keep up with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with only goal difference currently separating the two.
The Light Blues fought back from a goal down to pick up all three points, and Jermain Defoe’s 46th-minute equalizer proved very vital.
The English striker tops the goalscoring charts with 10 goals and he is definitely one of the keys to Rangers’ chances of stopping Celtic from making it nine league titles in a row.
Defoe’s loan deal runs out at the end of the season, and while he is expected to put pen to paper for a permanent move, the Bournemouth striker has revealed he doesn’t know how close he is to agreeing a new Rangers contract.
“I don’t know. Obviously, I spoke to the manager briefly about that and at some point obviously we’ll sit down again and have the discussion,” the 37-year-old told the Ladbrokes Social Club.
“The good thing about it is we’ve got the same agent. He did say at some point when we’ve got time we can sit down and discuss what’s going to happen.
“But I’m enjoying it, I’m loving it. I’ve said that many times (that I want to stay at Ibrox). I’m playing with top players. Most games we dominate. I’m enjoying it, I’m getting chances to score goals.”
Since his arrival from England on an 18-month loan in January, Defoe has netted 21 goals in 35 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side and has been a huge player for them.
He is expected to take up a player/coach role going forward and both parties should reach an agreement anytime soon.
His experience has come handy and having shown signs of not slowing down thus far, Rangers will fancy their chances of challenging for the domestic titles and going far in the Europa League.