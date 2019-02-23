Jermain Defoe raves about Rangers teammate Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has likened his teammate Alfredo Morelos to the Premier League superstar Harry Kane.
Defoe believes that Morelos is a goalscorer just like the Tottenham man and he will succeed in any country and in any league.
He said: “The sky’s the limit for Alfredo. As a Rangers player, all the fans and the club would want him to stay here as long as possible. We want to go and win trophies but, of course, as players you are ambitious. You want to play in every league and compete against the best. And if you are asking me if he is good enough to play in the Premier League, of course. I believe that if he played in the Premier League, he would score goals. I don’t think anything would change. He is a natural goalscorer. Look at the goals on Wednesday night. The first two were tap-ins but sometimes they are the best goals. They look easy, but as a forward, it’s that awareness of where to be in the box and being clever. I remember at Tottenham, when we had Harry Kane as a youngster, he went out on loan to different clubs. I remember saying to one of the players that I believed he should play more and that, at some point, he would go on to score a lot of goals for this football club. What he has done is unbelievable and Alfredo’s got that. He’s a goalscorer. When you’re a goalscorer, you score goals at any level in any league.”
The Colombian has been in sensational form this season bagging 27 goals for Steven Gerrard’s side in all competitions.
He has been linked with other clubs but the Ibrox outfit have managed to hold on to him so far. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
Morelos is the best striker in Scotland by some distance and seems ready to make the step up.
Defoe added that Morelos has the ability to play in the Premier League because of his intelligence, positioning and awareness around the box. He has the instincts of a natural goalscorer.
Morelos will be delighted to hear these comments from a veteran striker like Defoe who has proven himself at the highest level.
He will be looking to add to his red hot form and finish the season strongly with Rangers now.