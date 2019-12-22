Jeremie Frimpong comments on his Celtic future

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Parkhead anytime soon.
Frimpong joined the club during the summer transfer window from Manchester City. He was initially seen as a player for the future, but he has turned out to be a revelation for the club.
The 19-year-old has shown maturity beyond years and he is the future of the club now. He has been simply outstanding in almost every match he has played.
Incidentally, his form has coincided with Celtic’s impressive run in the Scottish Premiership and in Europa League as well. And he is now being linked with a move away.
However, Frimpong has said that he is not going anywhere. The youngster has also admitted that he wanted to win trophies at Celtic but cannot believe how quickly everything has happened for him.
“No, I’m at Celtic and this is where I’m staying. The fans love me and I love them so I’m staying here,” he said, as quoted by the Record.
“When I came here I wanted to win trophies and Celtic are the right team to do that with. I thought I’d have to wait a while. I didn’t think everything would happen this quick.
“But I always knew that one day I’d prove myself. I want to keep doing it for the fans and my team-mates.”
Frimpong is a highly talented young player and surely his value will increase if he keeps on playing well. He could leave the club in the future landing them a huge profit.
As of now, Celtic fans will be pleased to hear that Frimpong is only concentrating on playing well for the Bhoys.