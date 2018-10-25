Jenas says Lloris is ‘making too many poor decisions’ for Tottenham

Jermaine Jenas was critical of Hugo Lloris in the aftermath of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven, saying the French goalkeeper has been “making too many poor decisions” of late and calling his current situation “slightly worrying”. Spurs are staring down the barrel of Champions League elimination after another disappointing result and Lloris may be somewhat to blame.
The 31-year-old was sent off against PSV on Wednesday night after a reckless challenge on Hirving Lozano and manager Mauricio Pochettino was forced to substitute Son Heung-Min to bring on substitute goalkeeper Michel Vorm. Tottenham were still 2-1 up at the Philips Stadion at the time but conceded late on and now their hopes of qualifying hang in the balance.
Tottenham are third in Group B with only one point from three games, five points adrift of second-placed Inter Milan and eight shy of leaders Barcelona. Lloris has been guilty of making errors this season, particular in the Champions League, and Jenas believes Pochettino might be worried by his form.
As per the Daily Mail, he said: “The Hugo situation is slightly worrying. It’s happening far too often for the manager’s liking. Part of me is going are there covering defenders? But it’s a very dangerous challenge. His foot is up. He is nowhere near the ball; it’s a bad challenge. It’s dangerous and reckless and it’s one too many I think from Hugo.
“There was one against Barcelona which was strange that cost them the first goal when (Philippe) Coutinho scored. It’s the decision more than anything. I don’t understand why he has come flying out of his goal. It’s a bad decision.
“He’s seen as one of these top goalkeepers in Europe and I think on his day he is. He has shown brilliance throughout the year. But the decision he made tonight, the decision he made against Barcelona, they are strange, strange decisions.
“They are what you associate with a rash goalkeeper. The facts are, he is making too many poor decisions that are affecting the team. As a captain and an experienced player it is something he is going to have to look at.”
Tottenham would need a 100% record in their three remaining group games to stand a chance of reaching the Champions League knockouts. That means Spurs need to beat PSV at home on November 6, Inter Milan at home on November 28 and Barcelona away on December 11.
Stats from Transfermarkt.