Jeff Hendrick completes Newcastle medical

Newcastle are all set to announce the signing of Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has completed his medical with the Magpies according to Daily Mail.





Steve Bruce wanted to add some depth and experience to his midfield and Hendrick will be an ideal addition for them.

The former Burnley ace can play in a number of roles as well and he will be a handy option for Bruce next season. Hendrick is a hardworking player who will help out defensively. The 28-year-old can help Newcastle create chances in the attack as well.

Hendrick has considerable experience of playing in the Premier League as well and he won’t need a lot of time to settle in and adapt to his new club. He should be able to make an immediate impact next season.

It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth at Newcastle now. Ideally, Newcastle should look to use him as a squad player and bring in another quality central midfielder.

Bruce already has three impressive options in Sean Longstaff, Hayden and Shelvey.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can improve their defence and attack now.