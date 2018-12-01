Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Jedinak to leave Villa, Dean Smith treatment to blame for exit – opinion

1 December, 2018 A-League, Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Mile Jedinak looks on his way out of Aston Villa, with the defensive-midfielder out of contract next summer and currently out of favour under Dean Smith. The Australian international has received an offer from Macarthur-South West Sydney to return to his homeland and The World Game believe he’s keen on making the switch.

The former Sydney United man has fallen down the pecking order this season, with Glenn Whelan, John McGinn and Birkir Bjarnason all preferred in midfield. Jedinak has made nine Championship appearances, eight of which have come at centre-back, and the last of which was on September 28 against Bristol City.

In the last two months, Jedinak has either been an unused substitute or been left out of the matchday squad. A lack of playing time is likely to make up his mind on his Villa Park future.

The 34-year-old has been a terrific servant for the Midlands outfit since his 2016-move from Crystal Palace, but he’s no longer commanding a starting place and has an ambitious offer from a hometown club which could lure him back to the Australian A-League.

Supporters loved him at Villa, but Smith hasn’t been his biggest fan and hasn’t featured Jedinak in any league game since being appointed manager in October.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.