Jean Kevin-Augustin posts message on Twitter, Leeds fans respond

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Jean Kevin-Augustin who has joined the Whites on loan from German club RB Leipzig on Monday.
The 22-year-old joined Leipzig in 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has scored 20 goals in 67 outings.
He joined AS Monaco on loan this summer where he struggled badly for the French outfit. After scoring only one goal in 13 appearances, Monaco decided to terminate his loan deal.
Kevin-Augustin has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his instant reaction after joining Leeds. Many Leeds fans have welcomed him with open arms. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Welcome to the club. It gets into your blood, this place, and it never leaves you.
We all can’t wait for you to get started – this could be a season for the history books.
— I Hate Leeds (@ihatelufc) January 27, 2020
Welcome, welcome! You’re gonna love it here, sunshine!
— The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) January 27, 2020
😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
Welcome to the best club in the world big man. Give your all for the shirt and you have the chance to have your name etched into Leeds united history forever.
Special things can happen this season with your help. Can’t welcome you enough! Enjoy #lufc 💙💛
— Klich Bait 💙💛 (@thisisabsentDJ) January 27, 2020
HUGE Welcome. Many Leeds fans can breath a big sigh of relief now. An exciting few months ahead. If you thought leeds fans were crazy before you signed then just wait and see what we are like when you take us up to the Premier League #lufc
— Total Rumours (@TotalRumours) January 27, 2020
Welcome cant wait for you to score the goals to take us upto the big boy league. Trust me mate you will become hero if you can manage it true legend of our famous club 😁👍
— Gary Scriven (@lufc_gary) January 27, 2020
Now get us to the promised land Jean and, you’ll go down in history, amongst the greats that has been, at our great club. The best fans in the world, are right behind you. MOT
— David Beaumont (@davidglen23) January 27, 2020
Leeds were looking to sign a striker this month after Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal was terminated. The exciting young striker has returned to his parent club Arsenal as a result.
The Whites can sign Augustin permanently if they secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.
Leeds have a four-point cushion in the race for the automatic promotion, and Kevin-Augustin will surely be looking to hit the ground running at the Yorkshire club.
Leeds will face Millwall next in the Championship and it remains to be seen whether their new boy is available for selection.