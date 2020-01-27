Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Jean Kevin-Augustin posts message on Twitter, Leeds fans respond

Jean Kevin-Augustin posts message on Twitter, Leeds fans respond

27 January, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Jean Kevin-Augustin who has joined the Whites on loan from German club RB Leipzig on Monday.

The 22-year-old joined Leipzig in 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has scored 20 goals in 67 outings.

He joined AS Monaco on loan this summer where he struggled badly for the French outfit. After scoring only one goal in 13 appearances, Monaco decided to terminate his loan deal.

Kevin-Augustin has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his instant reaction after joining Leeds. Many Leeds fans have welcomed him with open arms. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds were looking to sign a striker this month after Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal was terminated. The exciting young striker has returned to his parent club Arsenal as a result.

The Whites can sign Augustin permanently if they secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Leeds have a four-point cushion in the race for the automatic promotion, and Kevin-Augustin will surely be looking to hit the ground running at the Yorkshire club.

Leeds will face Millwall next in the Championship and it remains to be seen whether their new boy is available for selection.

Leeds United fans react as Marcelo Bielsa confirms that Ben White will replace Kalvin Phillips in the central defensive mid role against Millwall
Photo: Jean Kevin-Augustin completes Leeds move

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com