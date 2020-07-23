Jay Rodriguez sends message to West Bromwich Albion on Twitter

Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez has taken to Twitter to send a message to West Bromwich Albion after Slaven Bilic’s side clinched automatic promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom played out a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Wednesday evening.





The result means that Bilic’s side have finished second in the league standings this season with 83 points from 46 matches.

The Baggies have ended up two points ahead of third-placed Brentford and will play in the Premier League next season.

Rodriguez left West Brom for Premier League club Burnley in the summer of 2019 for an transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £5 million.

The 30-year-old England international forward has congratulated the Baggies on Twitter on getting back to the Premier League.

Good things come to those who wait 😉 Congratulations to everyone at @WBA on promotion back to the @premierleague! pic.twitter.com/LNfRgLV5C5 — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) July 22, 2020

Stats

Rodriguez has made 19 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Burnley this season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 30-year-old forward scored 22 goals and provided six assists in 47 Championship games for West Brom, according to WhoScored.

Burnley are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 54 points from 37 matches.