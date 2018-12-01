Javier Hernandez comments on West Ham future

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez has made only two Premier League starts this season under Manuel Pellegrini.
The Mexican has made seven substitute appearances in the league, managing one goal. Pellegrini has used Marko Arnautovic to spearhead to attacking line-up, which has left the former Manchester United striker feeling frustrated.
The 30-year-old is open to the idea of leaving West Ham for a ‘top club’ either in the January transfer window or next summer.
He is the club’s best paid player, and his omission has caused unrest amongst the squad members.
Hernandez insists that he is happy at West Ham, but has suggested that he wants to play regularly. He has not ruled out a potential exit in the January transfer window.
“I don’t know, even this winter!,” said Hernandez to Spanish newspaper Marca.
“I want to play, to participate as much as possible and I have the ability to win a place but I need to respect the decisions being taken and for that reason I am not closing the door on moving this winter.
“There is an exit door and another in the summer. I am happy here but I want to play more.
“I am not ruling it out but at the same time it needs to be for a top club and that is the case now or in the summer.”
The Mexican is a top class player but he should look to move elsewhere in search of regular games. He is still in prime condition, and good enough to play for a top club.
Meanwhile, West Ham will travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.