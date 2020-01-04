Jason McAteer has urged Liverpool to sign Jadon Sancho

Former Liverpool defender and club hero Jason McAteer believes the Reds should look to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.
The 19-year-old is one of the highly talented young attacking midfielders in world football at the moment, and several Premier League clubs are reportedly vying for his signature.
Back in October, the Daily Mirror claimed that Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keen to bring the exciting young talent to the Premier League.
McAteer feels that Sancho is an ‘immensely talented’ player who looks ideally suited to Jurgen Klopp’s system.
McAteer said to TalkSport: “Sancho looks like a Jurgen Klopp type of player. He’s young, immensely talented, looks ideally suited to the system which Klopp plays and would be learning off one of the top coaches in the world.
“Sancho at Liverpool would be brilliant for him and the club. He could play anywhere along that front three and looks a genuinely class act.”
Top talent but Liverpool out of the race
Klopp has previously shared his admiration for the young talent, but he has also made it clear that Liverpool cannot afford to meet the asking price set by his former club.
Dortmund believe that he has the potential to become a £100million superstar, and Liverpool, who already have signed Takumi Minamino at a bargain price, are not willing to meet that amount.
Spurs to make move?
Sancho can play anywhere aross the front three and would be a cracking signing for Spurs. He has scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions this season for Dortmund. However, it is highly unlikely that Spurs would be willing to pay such a high transfer fee for one player when other areas of the pitch need immediate attention.