Jason Denayer display vs Manchester City shows Celtic should have signed him in the summer

Manchester City lost 1-2 against Lyon in their opening Champions League clash on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.
One of the players who impressed during the game for Lyon was defender Jason Denayer.
Lyon went into the break with a 2-0 lead, with goals coming from Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir who remained at the club despite strong interest from Liverpool during the summer.
After the break, City kept on piling pressure with a barrage of attacks, and although Bernardo Silva scored for City, Lyon managed to preserve the lead thanks to excellent performances from Denayer and Marcelo at centre-back.
His assured performance at the back suggests that Celtic have missed out on a golden opportunity to sign a very good player this summer.
The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Parkhead this summer. Denayer, who made 44 appearances and scored six goals during his loan spell with the Hoops in 2014-15 would have been a fantastic addition for the side, but Celtic didn’t make a concrete effort to sign him.
Denayer later joined Lyon for £10 million and his performance on Wednesday night surely would have frustrated some of the Celtic fans.