Jason Cummings reveals his desire to play for Rangers again

Former Rangers striker Jason Cummings has revealed his desire to play for the club again.
The striker posted a picture of himself in a Rangers shirt on Instagram and his caption read: “I’d do anything to be back here”.
Cummings joined Rangers on loan during the second half of last season and he managed to impress. However, the Scottish giants chose not to make the move permanent.
The player has moved on to Peterborough United and he has bagged 7 goals in 15 games for them this season.
Rangers ended up bringing in Lafferty and Sadiq this summer. Although Lafferty has been a good signing for Gerrard, Sadiq has failed miserably so far.
It is evident that Rangers need a better third choice striker and Cummings would have been perfect.
It will be interesting to see whether Cummings manages to play for Rangers ever again. There is no doubt that he is fond of the Ibrox outfit and the fans are quite fond of him as well.