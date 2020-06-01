Jason Burt: The Premier League should decide this week whether the Newcastle United takeover can go through

Newcastle United fans have been kept waiting for up to two months as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million takeover bid of the club drags on.

The Magpies faithful can’t wait to see the back of owner Mike Ashley after 13 years at the club, but they might have to wait a little longer as the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test is taking forever to determine if the would-be owners are fit to own the club.

However, The Telegraph’s Jason Burt has revealed that sources close to the deal (not just those from the buying side) have indicated more than once in the past couple of weeks that the test has been completed and the takeover was ready to be considered by the Premier League’s executive board.

While the green light should have been given, the Premier League are investigating claims that the Saudis are behind beoutQ – a TV station that illegally broadcasts Premier League games of beIN Sports – and there is no timeframe on when the tests will be completed.

League action is set to resume on June 17, with Newcastle and the other 19 top-flight clubs back to training, and Burt wants the top-flight to decide this week whether the takeover can go through or not.

“As ever, the fans are in the middle of all of this and, while it is the prerogative of the Premier League to take the time it needs to thoroughly investigate, the interminable delay is starting to feel cruel for supporters who have been desperate for change for so long,” the Telegraph Chief Football Correspondent wrote,

“Now that we have a start date for the Premier League of June 17, now that Project Restart is pushing ahead, it is time to make a decision – this week – on whether the Newcastle takeover can go through.

“The club’s fans, and their staff, more than anyone else, deserve to know. The sense is that the takeover should still go through. But either way it is time to make a decision.”

Newcastle fans will definitely agree with him and they will hope the takeover saga ends sooner rather than later.