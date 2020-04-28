Jason Burt provides latest update on Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle United fans are desperate for a swift resolution in the takeover process, but at the moment it seems the Premier League is taking their time.
Reports emerged that a second bid to buy Newcastle United has come from American Henry Mauriss who is willing to pay £350 million, £50 million more than the club’s valuation. However, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund are front runners in the deal.
According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, there has been a credible bid, contracts signed and a deposit has been paid by the would-be Newcastle United owners.
Apparently a lot of ‘exclusives’ around Newcastle United. My understanding is the credible bid, with contracts signed and exchanged and a deposit paid should find out in the next few days if they have the go ahead. And that, as the last time I tweeted on this, is the story.
— Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) April 27, 2020
They are not responsible as they don’t own the club. That’s the point
— Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) April 27, 2020
As for the odd notion that the prospective new owners of Newastke United could have somehow reassured Steve Bruce.. they have played it by the book, there is no shortlist of managers to succeed him, he has (potentially) a golden opportunity. And, again, that is it.
— Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) April 27, 2020
The prospective owners – Amanda Staveley’s consortium — comprising her company PCP Capital Partners (10 per cent), the billionaire Reuben brothers (10 per cent) and the 80 per cent majority stakeholding of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – have no shortlist of managers to succeed Steve Bruce who is likely to stay till the end of the campaign.
According to reports from the Chronicle, the bidders’ hands are tied in terms of communications while Mike Ashley has said nothing since news of the bid progressing emerged weeks ago.
Meanwhile, two human rights groups have already written letters to the Premier League urging them to block the deal while broadcasting giants BeinSports have also complained of piracy.